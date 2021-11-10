National Days of Service at Snyder Park

Share Facebook

By: Ethan Heskett



On October 17th, from ten in the morning until noon, a few Southeastern FFA chapter members and Ms. Shafer volunteered their time at Snyder Park in Springfield, Ohio. They carried out the chapter’s National Days of Service activity after having a rain-check two weeks prior. Members worked together to decorate flower beds with stones and mulch under the direction of extension agents from the Clark County OSU Extension. The flower beds were designed by volunteers, who were very happy to have their imagination carried out by our chapter members. This is just one of many examples of our chapter working in our local community!”