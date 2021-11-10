Northwestern-Wayne FFA holds Feed a Farmer Event

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest



The second annual Northwestern FFA Feed a Farmer event was held on October 22nd at Commodity Blenders LLC in West Salem, Ohio. This event was very successful. The officer team and members served approximately 75 meals that day. The chapter wanted to hold this event to thank the local farmers in the area for all that they do for this community as well as this country. Northwestern FFA would like to thank the Northwestern High School kitchen staff for helping us prepare the food for our event, as well as Commodity Blenders for allowing us to use their facilities.