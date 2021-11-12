OABA Industry Conference to drive agribusinesses to new heights

Share Facebook

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association will provide education and networking opportunities for agribusiness professionals at its annual Industry Conference, Jan. 25, 26 and 27, 2022 at the Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel.

This will be the tenth year the Industry Conference has been held, with more than 400 industry professionals attending the last in-person event, held in 2020.

“Our members showed great resilience in adapting to a virtual conference in 2021, but we are excited for the opportunity to gather in person for this year’s conference,” said Chris Henney, OABA president and CEO. “This year, we focus on how companies can push themselves to new heights, developing their business strategies and their workforce to meet the needs of an ever-evolving industry.”

Session topics include economic outlook, carbon markets, climate dynamics, supply chain implications, trade, workplace safety, hiring and retention during the Great Resignation Period, and much more. In addition, the conference will once again feature the Safety & Risk Management Day on Jan. 25, offering a deep dive into all aspects of safety and risk management — topics that impact all levels of agribusiness. The full OABA Industry Conference will kick off with the Welcome Reception the evening of Jan. 25. Participants will have additional opportunities to network during the Industry Reception on Jan. 26.

Continuing education units (CEUs) will be available for both Certified Crop Advisers and state licensed pesticide applicators (OH, IN and PA) that attend the conference. A general agenda will soon be made available at www.oaba.net/events_conference.

All-inclusive registration for the event covers admission to the two main days of educational programming (Jan. 26-27), the Safety & Risk Management Day (Jan. 25) and all meals and receptions. Registration fees are as follows: Member: $350 ($425 after Jan. 10, 2022), Non-Member: $500 ($575 after Jan. 10, 2022).

Individual day registrations are also available, as are exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities. Visit www.oaba.net/events_conference for more information and to register.

Hotel accommodations for the Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel can be made online by visiting www.oaba.net/events_conference. The OABA hotel block reservation deadline is Jan. 10, 2022.