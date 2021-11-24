Ohio Ag Equipment to expand CLAAS brand throughout Ohio

Share Facebook

Ohio Ag Equipment has expanded its brand lineup at 3 of its locations to now include CLAAS combines.

Ohio Ag Equipment has proudly represented the CLAAS brand in Ohio for many years at the Napoleon, Millersburg, Upper Sandusky and Washington Court House locations. The CLAAS combine will now also be represented and supported at the New London, Lima and Salem, Ohio locations. With the addition of the CLAAS brand, these 3 locations will now be able to sell, service and provide parts support.

For 25 years, the CLAAS combine has been an engineered mix of efficiency, precision, and convenience all in a reliable and easily-maintained package.

“Ohio farmers know they can count on Ohio Ag Equipment for top-of-the-line products and service and the CLAAS combine is no exception,” said Mike Mampieri, General Manager. “With this expansion, we are better equipped to service our CLAAS combine customers throughout Ohio.”