Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 1, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Our forecast is rain free over the next 10 days. However, before we get too excited, we need to remind everyone that we are significantly colder for this week too, so even though we do not see any new rainfall for the week, we are going to be slow drying for most of this week due to the colder air limiting evaporation. Still, we are in much better shape than the past few weeks where we have been slowed by rain threats and only small rain free windows between systems.

We will be below normal this week on temps. We expect hard frosts and freezes over a large part of the state, particularly from tomorrow night through Friday morning. The map below shows temps compared to normal for this week.

We start to see temps moderate a bit over the weekend. We still see sunny, rain free weather for the most part. We do need to mention that there is one computer model that tries to bring rain in for the second part of the weekend with a frontal complex, but there is no other model in agreement, so we are just monitoring that for the time being and are keeping our forecast dry. We are partly to mostly sunny, warmer and dry next week Monday through Wednesday.

The extended period brings cooler air back later next week, but we see our next threat of rain holding off until closer to the 12th or 13th. So, this will end up being a pretty wide open window for harvest, with the only limiting factor at this point being drying of soil conditions in areas that have seen the heaviest rain fall over the past couple of weeks.