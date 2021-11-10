Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 10, 2021

Share Facebook

Better sun potential returns today, and we stay dry over most of Ohio. Honestly, we squeeze out a mostly dry day tomorrow as well. A cold front is working towards us , but will not arrive until mid to late afternoon over western Ohio, and will have the biggest impact tomorrow night overnight. All rain will be done here by sunrise on Friday. Rain totals are expected to be .25″-.75″ over 100% of the state, and we can see a few locally higher totals, mostly in central and southern OH. We turn much colder behind this front.

Sun does return Friday, even though it is much colder. Over the weekend we will have to deal with wrap around, backside moisture from this system. That triggers a lot of clouds and some high and miss scattered showers. We look for mostly rain shower action, but near the Great Lakes, we cant rule out sloppy wet lake effect snow flakes, particularly in the overnight period Saturday night and Sunday night. THE clouds and hit-and-miss moisture continues into early monday, before clouds start to break for sun later in the day Monday. Temps will be below normal for the weekend and monday time frames.

Tuesday we get full sun and temps move up as well. We will likely be above normal on day time highs for both Tuesday and Wednesday next week. We see decent evaporation and no new rainfall potential. Our next front is set to move through at the end of the 10 day forecast window next Thursday into Friday. Rains are likely but are set to be a few hundreds to .4″ max, making next weeks front significantly less impressive than what we have coming tomorrow.