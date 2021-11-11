Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 11, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A cold front arrives in Ohio later today. Ahead of it we see another day of above normal temps. We even start with some sunshine in many areas before clouds increase this afternoon. Scattered showers will move into western tier counties by late afternoon, and rains spread east over the rest of the state through the overnight and into early Friday. By sunrise tomorrow we will be done with precipitation. We look for good rains and good coverage from .25″-1″, our updated map is below. We turn much colder behind this front.

A significant cold air surge behind the front dominates the Friday through Monday period. We experience a large dry slow through the day tomorrow, as dry air wraps into the system from the southwest. But temps keep falling. We then look for plenty of wrap around moisture and cloud cover over Ohio through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday we cant rule out scattered showers. The strong North and NW winds for the region will also spawn lake effect clouds and precipitation. Through the overnights, we wont rule out sloppy wet snowflakes, although we are not snow-mongering as we are hearing several other weather sources doing. It will be cold, to be sure, but precipitation will be very light, and very hit-and-miss, meaning this is not going to be a significant snow maker anywhere outside of lake effect areas.

While clouds dominate the weekend, those clouds break for sun late on Monday. Next Tuesday turns out partly sunny and significantly warmer. Our next front arrives for next Wednesday, a slow, sagging type cold front that will drop temps again to below normal levels.. However, we should be dry behind the front from Thursday afternoon through the following weekend.