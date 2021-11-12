Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 12, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Our cold front is through the state this morning, and we should put together a mostly rain free day. In this dry slot, we see a mix of clouds and sun. Temps are closer to normal this morning and will day that way through teh day after several days of well above normal temps. Over the weekend we see strong wrap around circulation around the upper level low tracking out of the upper Midwest across the Great Lakes. This brings clouds and a threat of on and off moisture to Ohio. At least a1 more cold front and perhaps two will be analyzed coming through the state over the weekend. Rain potential is not that strong, but we will have to allow for hit and miss action with 30% coverage for Saturday and 60% coverage for Sunday. Near Lake Erie, we will have to watch for lake effect precipitation, including some sloppy wet snow flakes overnights and lingering into daytime hours. To be clear, we are not calling for massive snows, but the colder air can not be ignored in Great Lakes areas, and we think we will see lake effect precipitation (both rain and snow) be rather prevalent.

We stay chilly monday with partly sunny skies. Then temps moderate on a switch to south and southwest flow for Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be above normal those days, with plenty of sun Tuesday and sun followed by increasing clouds Wednesday.

A cold front sags back through the region overnight Wednesday nigh and Thursday. That front brings rains on the order of .1″-.5″ and 75% coverage. More importantly, it brings much colder air back to the state. We will be mostly dry from Thursday afternoon on through next Sunday, but we will see temps normal to well below normal in all areas once again. Temperatures will really be on quite the roller coaster for the next 10 days. However, even with the big changes in air mass, we turnout near to below normal on precipitation, as each change does not trigger major rains. The map below shows moisture potential combined over the next 10 days.