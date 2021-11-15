Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 15, 2021

Share Facebook

We stay cold but should be mostly precipitation free today as our weekend disturbances move off to the east. We still will be set up with west and northwest flow across Lake Erie, which means we see lake effect clouds and some minor precipitation likely lingering through the day in NE Ohio. The rest of us should end up with a mix of clouds and sun, but below normal temps. Tomorrow better sun takes control along with southwest flow. That prompts a big jump in temps, and we will be well above normal by the end of the day, and stay quite mild overnight overnight tomorrow night. The warmth lingers through most of Wednesday. Our next front will be tracking across MI and IN Wednesday, but likely will not put any moisture into Ohio until late Wednesday afternoon when showers move into NW parts of the state. The moisture then continues to sweep east and south through the overnight and Thursday. All told, we are looking at .25″-.75″ of moisture, mostly rain, coming in that event with coverage at 100%. The map below shows moisture potential from this event.

We are cold, but precipitation free to finish the week for Friday and early Saturday. Temps Saturday afternoon may moderate a bit, but sun will be followed by clouds. Overnight saturdaynight through Sunday we end up with another system working through, bringing a chance of very cold rain or wet snow. Liquid potential is not dramatic, but can bring another few hundredths to .4″ over 75% of Ohio.

The following week we move forward with drier weather monday through Wednesday. However we stay chilly. Thanksgiving looks to moderate on temps to start, but that may be followed by some decent rains Thanksgiving afternoon/evening through Friday the 26th. Potential exists for half to 1″ of moisture out of that system, but there is plenty of time to see that event evolve.

Overall, over the next 10 days we see temps making new lower lows on each cold air incursion, and we are bumping up moisture potential totals from what we saw going home last Friday afternoon.