Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 16, 2021

Warmer air starts to build into Ohio today and we see the warmth continue tomorrow on good southwest flow into the state. Temps today should be near to slightly above normal, and temps tomorrow will be fully above normal. We will see partly to mostly sunny skies today and a good deal of sunshine tomorrow. Clouds will start to increase in NW Ohio tomorrow afternoon, but rain holds off until after sunset. Rain starts tomorrow evening in NW Ohio, and then a cold front sweeps through the rest of the state from NW to SE through Thursday. Rain totals will be .25″-.75″ over 100% of Ohio from this frontal passage, and the map below shows the updated spread of activity.

Behind that front, we are colder again to finish the week Thursday night and Friday. We expect a mix of clouds and sun with strong NW winds. Saturday temps moderate a bit. We wont be warm, per se, but will be closer to normal and not as cold as Friday. This brings another chance of moisture for Sunday, as colder air tries to return. WE have to allow for a few hit and miss showers Sunday over the state with 40% coverage and moisture totals of a few hundredths to .4″.

Next week will be mostly dry. Monday through Thanksgiving Thursday will feature clouds and some sun. There is plenty of cold air running into the region from the NW. That will keep clouds close by, and lake effects will bolster those clouds in the north and especially northeast. We wont rule out some lake effect precipitation too, but that comes mostly overnight monday night and Tuesday . Arguably, that is a bigger story to our west than in Ohio, which is why we say the week is mostly dry. WE see no significant fronts for the week, just clouds and limited moisture based on lane interaction. Temps do moderate late in the week into the weekend after thanksgiving.