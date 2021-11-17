Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 17, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A cold front will start to work into the Eastern corn belt today, but will likely not affect most of Ohio until this evening, overnight and then tomorrow. A large part of the state will turn out partly to mostly sunny and warm today, with temps moderately higher than yesterday. Strong southwest flow will be seen over the region. Clouds start to increase in NW OH this afternoon, but rain holds of until closer to or after sunset. Rain then sweeps through the rest of the state overnight and through tomorrow, bringing rain totals of .1″-,75″ with coverage at 100%. We turn much colder behind the front, and all action is done in all areas of the state by sunset tomorrow night.

Friday will turn out cold with a mix of clouds and sun. We see no additional precipitation, but drying will be limited a bit by the cold air. Temps moderate Saturday with partly sunny skies. But, then another weather system is in here for Sunday, triggering another round of scattered showers. This time. we look for a few hundredths to .75″ with coverage at 90% of the state. A dramatic drop in temps comes behind that system.

Next week is cold, but mostly dry. Outside of some lake effect clouds and some precipitation in NE Ohio, the rest of the state will be precipitation free from Monday through Friday. Temps stay very cold for first half of the week, but may ease a bit for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Overall, though, we are chilly all week. While we are precipitation free, again we will see slow drying due to the cold.

AS we move into the extended 11-16 day period, we extend the dry time frame through early the 28th, but likely see moisture lifting up form the south for late the 28th and 29th.