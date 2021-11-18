Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 18, 2021

Share Facebook

A cold front continues to work through the state today, having started into NW Ohio last night. It will take through most of this afternoon to get through the state and exit to the east and south. This front will bring rain (of course) and also a dramatic change in temps for the rest of the week. We will be below normal on temps by late today (if not sooner) and will stay chilly through tomorrow night. Rain totals for this frontal passage (including what has fallen so far in the past 12 hours, remains at .1″- .75″ with coverage at 100%. See below.

We are much colder tomorrow, but precipitation free. WE should see a mix of clouds and sun as high pressure sits on top of us. On the backside of the high, temps moderate for Saturday under partly to mostly sunny skies. Rain is back for Sunday with rain totals of a few hundredths to half an inch over 90% of the state. That system brings cold air back.

We ride the roller coaster down again for Monday and Tuesday. This air mass will be colder than the previous one, We also expect strong north and northwest winds, so lake effect clouds and even some precipitation will be likely over the state, at least on Tuesday. Lake effect precipitation will be most likely in NE Ohio.

Temps moderate slightly again for Wednesday. Then a reinforcing shot of cold air shoots southeast for Thanksgiving day, and we stay cold through Friday and early Saturday. There is a large upper level ridge in over the plains at the end of the 10 day window next weekend, so we expect temps to moderate around the 28th into the 29th. However, A strong cold front still appears likely in the extended period, we are just pushing it back a day or two, closer to the turn of the month.