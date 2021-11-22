Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 22, 2021

Share Facebook

Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride over the next 10 days, but we really only see 1 threat of moisture playing out over Ohio through the next 10 days. So, we should see an opportunity to work through some final field work or harvest in the days ahead. That being said, drying will be hamstrung a bit by the colder air that will be here a majority of the days.

We are precipitation free now through Wednesday. Temps today and tomorrow will be cold. However, winds are not as strong from the north and northwest as we feared last week, meaning we have a much lower concern about lake effect clouds and precipitation for most of the state. We still have to leave the door open for a bit of that action in far NE Ohio, but the rest of of us will just turn out with a mix of clouds and sun today and mostly sunny skies tomorrow while dealing with the cold air mass. Temps may start to moderate late tomorrow afternoon and evening in far western Ohio. The entire state sees warming temps for Wednesday and we may end up being above normal in all parts of the state.

That warm air sets up a frontal passage for Thanksgiving. Clouds builds through the day, and the front swings through bringing rain first, and perhaps rain ending as snow in central and eastern areas where the frontal passage is delayed into the nighttime hours. Still, moisture is not impressive, and we should expect a few hundredths to at most .4″ with 100% coverage. Rain will be the predominant precipitation type during the daylight hours, and wet snow overnight. The front is completely clear of Ohio by Friday morning. The map below shows moisture potential for the event…which will be mostly liquid.

Behind the front we are much colder again on Friday, and stay that way through the weekend and next monday. Temps will be below normal, but we should see sunny to partly cloudy skies with the cold air. Temps start to warm next Tuesday, and stay above normal for next Wednesday as we finish out the 10 day forecast window. However, we need to keep an eye out for a front that likely tries to dive in to start the extended 11-16 day forecast period next Thursday , Dec 2. After that front, the rest of the extended period should be precipitation free, but chilly.