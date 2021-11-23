Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 23, 2021

Share Facebook

Remaining cold today, but not quite as cold as yesterday. Winds will start to move to the south this afternoon and that will set us up for a warmer Wednesday. Temps will actually be above normal tomorrow. We should see full sunshine today and start with full sun tomorrow, but clouds increase late tomorrow and tomorrow night.

A cold front is set to work through most of the state for Thanksgiving day. Clouds will be here right away, but the front may hold off in most locations until at least late morning to midday, and then bring precipitation through Thanksgiving afternoon and evening. Rain should be done by sunrise Friday morning. And, you heard right….rain! We will keep temps warm enough to see all liquid precipitation up through midnight and the only threat for moisture ending as snow will be anything that lingers past that midnight hour. We don’t anticipate much. All told we are looking for a few hundredths to .4″ over almost all of Ohio. The map below shows thoughts for the Thanksgiving frontal passage.

We turn much colder behind the front for Friday through next monday. We expect daytime highs to be below normal. We should see good sun through most of the period, but a few more (mostly fair-weather) clouds around over the weekend. Sunday may bring some stronger north and northwest breezes, triggering more lake effect clouds and some lake effect precipitation, mostly in far NE Ohio, so stay tuned for that. We otherwise are fully precipitation free for that Friday through Monday period.

Temps moderate for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week. We will push to above normal levels and should see good drying in all areas. A system is developing next Wednesday along the Texas Gulf Coast, but looks primed to stay south into the TN Valley and Deep South as it moves east. Next Thursday we see a system coming together in western Montana, but its too early to tell on track. IF it moves as recent systems have, tracking across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, it likely does not reach us until closer to Saturday the 4th or Sunday the 5th.

This pattern really only features one threat of moisture in the next 10 days, and that is minor rains in the state For Thanksgiving. We should be able to see some decent opportunity for field work and to finish harvest in areas where there still are remaining acres to go, especially this weekend through next week.