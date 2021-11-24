Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 24, 2021

Share Facebook

Sunny, warmer and dry for the day before Thanksgiving. South winds will bump temps up, giving very pleasant conditions for today. Clouds will build late this afternoon and evening. A cold front will change things dramatically for our Thanksgiving tomorrow.

Rain showers start overnight tonight, closer to midnight, and then continue through a large part of the day tomorrow. Showers end near or just ahead of sunset. Rain totals for this frontal passage will be from a few hundredths to .4″ with coverage at 90% or more of Ohio. The map below shows our moisture outlook.

Much colder air is in over the eastern corn belt to finish the week, the weekend and to start next week. We should turn out partly sunny for Friday and Saturday, although strong north winds Saturday may trigger a little more more potential for lake effect clouds. Sunday we have a minor disturbance moving through central and southern Ohio. While we are looking for potentially rain or wet snow, with the colder surge in temps, we lean toward more wet snow potential with little to no accumulation. Coverage will be around 50%. Sun returns on Monday while cold air remains.

Temps moderate Tuesday very briefly. We see a mix of clouds and sun there. Then we revert back to cold dominating for next Wednesday and Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temps bounce again next Friday and will be above normal. The pattern is trending toward a very active precipitation track to our north over the upper Midwest and Great Lakes late next week, with good rains in WI, MI and Ontario. We need to watch Saturday the 4th and Sunday the 5th closely to see if any moisture wants to come out of that active track and sag southward into our neck of the woods. For now, we are keeping things dry here, but that may have to change.