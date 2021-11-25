Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 25, 2021 — HAPPY THANKSGIVING

Share Facebook

Rain will be working through the state today as a cold front passes from NW to SE. Moisture started overnight last night and will take through sunset today to complete its move through Ohio. Moisture totals do not look impressive, as we will generally end up with a few hundredths to .4″ (including what has fallen so far) over 90% of Ohio. The map below shows rain (yes, rain) totals through sunset tonight.

Much colder tomorrow for all parts of Ohio, as strong NW flow takes control. We stay cold through the weekend and next monday. Expect partly sunny skies tomorrow and Saturday, but more clouds on Sunday with a chance of rain or wet snow. Moisture totals will be a few hundredths to .3″ over 70% of Ohio in liquid equivalent, and we can see better chances for wet snow than rain out of this little wave. Monday will see some lake effect clouds, but otherwise minimal precipitation chances.

We are mostly dry Tuesday through at least Thursday of next week, Temps moderate a bit for Tuesday, but then cool back down Wednesday nd Thursday. We see an active precipitation track developing over the Upper Midwest through Great Lakes areas next week. By Friday, a significant wave will be looking to move through the Great Lakes, and we will need to watch for clouds and some moisture do dip down into Ohio Friday midday or afternoon, so stay tuned. We return to colder air in for the weekend of the 4th and 5th.