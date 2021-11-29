Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 29, 2021

Share Facebook

We bookend our 10 day forecast with some moisture, but otherwise are looking at some decent dry, sunny days for most of our outlook. Temps will spend a large part of this week normal to above normal.

Today will feature partly to mostly sunny skies, and we should be not quite as cold as yesterday. However, clouds will be increasing tonight, and we will have to deal with some moisture in the overnight period into tomorrow mid morning. With temps being sub-freezing tonight, that means we will likely see some wet snow over about 65% of the state, most of that happening in the northern half. Moisture potential is minor, at a few hundredths to .2″ liquid equivalent, but that will lead easily to a fresh dusting of snow at the least, and perhaps a bit more than that farther north and northeast. This disturbance is much more of a factor in the weather farther north over MI and Ontario, but we will feel effects here.

Tomorrow afternoon clouds give way to sun, and we see temps moderate. Then the rest of the week features sun and fair weather clouds, with temps normal to above normal. We may have to watch for a brief increase in clouds again overnight Wednesday night, but the only area that may see some precipitation will be far NW OH, due to lake effect.

The weekend stays sunny, but we shift back to colder air dominating, with temps below normal. Monday and Tuesday will see temps moderate some, but clouds will also increase, especially tuesday night. A strong, cold front and system will arrive at midweek next week at the end of our 10 day forecast window, bringing rain and even a few thunderstorms. Rain potential looks now to be half to 1.5″ with 100% coverage. The map below shows a first glance. There is plenty of time for this system to modify before coming through, and it likely will. But, current solutions show the biggest rain event in several weeks coming together for next week.

The extended period behind that front is mostly dry, save for a minor round of moisture for Sunday the 12th. We expect a dramatic drop in temps behind the front next Wednesday, and we spend the entire 11-16 day forecast period below normal for daytime highs.