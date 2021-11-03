Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 3, 2021

Share Facebook

Plenty of sun over the next week or so. Temps stay cool today through early Friday, but then start to moderate. We will get temps to above normal levels over the weekend and keep them there through the first half of next week. That means we see improving evaporation over the weekend and monday through Wednesday, yielding our best dry down potential. The harvest window will be wide open through Wednesday with the only limiting factor being soil conditions.

The window for field work is set to close the second half of next week. WE have a strong cold front that will be progressing across the corn belt next Wednesday through Friday. The front likely arrives here Thursday (November 11), and will bring potential for significant rains again. Right now we are penciling .25″ to 1″ rain totals from the front for the 24 hour period ending next Friday morning. Coverage will likely be 90% or greater. The map below shows an initial look at that system.

Behind the cold front, we see much colder air returning. We likely will see temps back to levels we are expecting today and tomorrow, meaning we slow the drying process again. We should stay rain free through the weekend as well (13th-14th), but if we get the higher end of the rain potential from the Thursday front, we will see delays extend a few more days into the following week.