Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 30, 2021

Clouds hang on through at least midday over a large part of the state, as they are the remains of the minor, fast moving disturbance that kicked off overnight last night. That disturbance put most of its moisture down in MI and southern Ontario, but we are feeling some of it in here and will see a few lingering flurries in central and especially eastern pars of the state today, with clouds dissipating from west to east starting mid to late morning and then continuing through this afternoon. We do see some warmer air lifting into the state from the southwest later today, and that should set us up for a milder batch of weather for a large part of the rest of the week.

We turn out partly to mostly sunny for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with only a the threat of a bit of cloud cover early Wednesday morning to midday. Temps will be normal to above normal to finish the week. We remain dry this coming weekend, but switch to strong north flow again, taking temps down for Saturday, Sunday and monday. In the north pattern, we need to watch for some lake effect clouds and even a bit of precipitation in NE Ohio, particularly into Sunday. The rest of the state wills stay dry. While we are chilly next monday, temps do start to moderate, especially in the afternoon.

Next Tuesday will be dramatically warmer, with a strong southwest breeze, We see plenty of sun to start, but clouds build late afternoon. A strong front is poised to move through overnight next Tuesday night and Wednesday. The good news is that the front is significantly less stormy and moisture laden in the data this time around. We still see rain overnight Tuesday night and Wednesday, but we don’t have concern for as heavy of totals. Right now we are landing in a .25″-1″ range for most of the state. But, what we said 24 hours remains true…there is plenty of time for this system to morph and evolve, and so the only confidence we have is that we will see some moisture…we are not out of the woods regarding potentially heavier totals yet. That being said, the map below shows moisture potential from the front at midweek next week…and it does not have as many oranges and reds as what we showed yesterday.

The extended 11-16 day per9iod starts drier, but we see a fast moving system arriving early the 12th triggering light rain or snow totaling a few hundredths to .25″ of liquid equivalent over 60% of Ohio. A stronger system lifts into the state from the SW closer to the 14th and 15th, and is showing potential for bigger liquid totals at .25″-1.25″ and 100% coverage. However, that system likely looks nothing like that when we finally get to mid-December