Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 4, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

No rain for the next week over Ohio.

We stay chilly today and tomorrow, as Canadian high pressure remains in control. However, we should continue to see sunshine, which will aid in the slow drying process.

Warmer temps start to emerge Saturday, thanks to flow coming from the south up the backside of high pressure. We get temps near normal Saturday, and then should be warmer than normal Sunday through next Wednesday. The only hiccup we need to mention will be a minor disturbance that tries to track across MI overnight Saturday night. IT will trigger a few showers up to .1″ in MI, but at this point we think there is no threat at all of moisture working in down here. It stays in the MI Thumb, and in SW Ontario. What we may see is some cloud cover after midnight Saturday that lingers through Sunday morning. But its gone and sun is back for the rest of the day. We see the warmest temps monday through Wednesday and the highest evaporation potential there too. A breeze will be helpful with dry down.

Our next front arrives next Thursday, the 11th. This front brings rain totals of half to 1″. Data suggests we may be able to lower those totals, but we are standing pat for right now, painting the worst case scenario. We should be done with action by midnight or shortly there after. Behind the front we are dry for Friday and Saturday to finish the 10 day window. Friday will feature some sun, Saturday sees wrap around clouds and much colder air. Temps return levels we are seeing this week, which means drying of that rain that comes Thursday will happen slower again. The map below shows rain potential for Thursday the 11th.

The extended period starts dry, as we stay rain free for Sunday the 14th through Wednesday the 17th. However, around the 18th we see another disturbance slowly sagging across the Great Lakes from the north, which will bring around of scattered showers there. But, that means we really have only 1 threat of rain coming in the next 2 weeks, and that is the front for next Thursday, the 11th.