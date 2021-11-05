Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 5, 2021

Share Facebook

We have no change in our forecast nearby. However, we are speeding up the timing on the next rain event for Ohio by 12-24 hours. We still have a nice window of opportunity ahead of us and warming temps will aid dry down.

The coldest air is likely behind us this morning. While we stay chilly still today, we should be a few degrees warmer than yesterday and we should see our overnight lows tonight warmer than last night as well. Full sunshine will be here through the day and weekend, extending through the first part of next week. Clouds will increase Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Rains move into Ohio a little faster now, for next Wednesday midday and afternoon. Rains will be on the order of .1″-.5″ with 80% coverage. This is the precursor to our frontal passage later in the week. With the initial push of moisture coming a little sooner, we likely will end up with a dry Thursday.

Our cold front moves through overnight Thursday night through Friday. This front brings .25″-.75″ rain totals to 90% of Ohio. Rains are just part of the system. Colder air comes in behind with a lot of voracity, and temps to finish next Friday and for the weekend will be colder than what we saw this week. Our window for good field work and excellent drying really looks to end with sunset Tuesday. The map below shows rain potential for the combined Wednesday-Friday period. Remember, light rains will lead of on Wednesday, and the majority of these totals come on Friday.

Partly sunny skies return for the weekend (13th and 14th) even though we are cold. The rain free weather continues through a large part of the week of the 15th. However, well below normal temps will slow drying considerably. We need to make as hard of a push the next 5 days as we can on harvest.