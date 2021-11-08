Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 8, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Fully sunny, warm and dry weather dominates for the next two days. A large part of the state stays dry and warm through Wednesday as well, but clouds may sneak in over a good chunk of Ohio too, and that may trigger an isolated shower or two. Still, we see no significant rain until Thursday.

A cold front sweeps through the state of Ohio for Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Rain totals will be .25″-.75″ over 100% of the state. Behind the front we turn significantly colder to finish the week. We take a bit of a pause during the daytime hours of Friday, but then in the cold air we see plenty of wrap around moisture, both clouds and scattered showers, for the overnight Friday night through Sunday morning. This can bring an additional few hundredths to .75″ over 60% of Ohio. The map below shows rain totals from the outset of the frontal rain Thursday through the backside moisture finally leaving Sunday. The moisture, combined with the cold air and slow drying will mean this system pushes pause on field work late this week and most of the weekend.

Next week starts cool on Monday with a mix of clouds and sun. However, strong south and southwest flow returns for tuesday and Wednesday. Temps may be as mild as what we are expecting over the next couple of days. That means we ramp evaporation back up and see good drying. Even next Thursday looks to be rain free, so there may be a window of opportunity to get back to harvest on remaining acres next week. We do expect a system late week next week as we start the 11-16 day forecast window.

We still expect a dramatic shift in the pattern to much colder air later this month with a “Below normal” month of December on the way for temps. However, this patter change definitely does not come home to roost with any finality in the next 10 days.