Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 9, 2021

Our run of good weather is winding down. We likely saw the warmest day of the rest of the year yesterday. Today we still see some sunshine, but clouds will be building this afternoon and tonight. The clouds shave a few degrees off our potential highs. The clouds overnight will also have the potential to trigger a few renegade showers from I-70 south. If you happen to see rain from those, the totals will be small…only a few hundredths to a tenth or two, but coverage could be upwards of 40%.

The balance of tomorrow is rain free, as any action in southern OH overnight will be gone by sunrise or shortly thereafter. We are still above normal on temps. Thursday is dry to start, but clouds will be thickening. Rains move into western tier counties late afternoon Thursday, and the cold front sweeps through the state over night Thursday through Friday morning. Rain totals can be .25″-.75″ with 100% coverage. See map below.

A dry slot works in for most of the rest of Friday, meaning we are rain free. However, we are cold with strong northwest flow dominating. Then wrap around moisture takes over for the weekend, this Saturday and Sunday. We are chilly, but cant rule out hit and miss showers Saturday, and then better coverage action Sunday. Moisture totals will be a few hundredths to .4″ combined for the weekend, with coverage at 80% and most of that threat coming Sunday. Cold, cloudy, damp conditions linger into Monday for most of the state, but we may not see large additional rains…stay tuned.

Next tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday see sun returning to the state and a big bump in temps. We are headed back to above normal levels for the three day period, and the combination of sun and the temps will allow for decent drying. Time will tell if it is a big enough window to work into remaining field work. A front is on the horizon for next Friday, bringing a least a chance of moisture again, and a return to colder temps.