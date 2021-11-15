Ohio Hereford Futurity highlights Ohio genetics

Share Facebook

In October, Ohio Hereford breeders gathered at the Morrow County Fairgrounds in Mount Gilead. The Buckeye Hereford Association hosted the annual event which showcases Ohio bred seedstock. Judge Tom Modro of Hillsboro evaluated 54 head of the finest Hereford stock from across the state.

2021 Ohio Hereford Futurity Champions

Grand Champion Female: HFJ Mia Paige H312, a March 2020 heifer sired UPS Sensation 2296 ET. Bred by Jacob Wiechart, Fort Jennings and owned by Ephraim Fowler, Salesville.

Reserve Champion Female KT Olivia 206J, an April 2021 heifer calf sired by THM Durango 4037. Bred and owned by Cramer Cattle, Ada.

Grand Champion Cow/Calf Pair: Wilson 25Z Andrea 103C, sired by Wilson 44U Deacon 25Z, with an April heifer calf by Boyd 31Z Blueprint 6153. Pair bred and owned by Wilson Stock Farm, Kensington.

Reserve Champion Cow/Calf Pair: Wilson 5051 Amelia 138G, sired by KT Small Town Kid 5051, with a March bull calf by TH 22R 16S Lambeau 17Y. Pair bred and owned by Wilson Stock Farm, Kensington.

Grand Champion Bull: Creek 109 411 Iconic 113J ET, a March 2021 bull calf sired by CRR 719 Catapult 109. Bred & owned by Creek Bottom Farm, Navarre.

Reserve Champion Bull: Wilson 17Y Andy 114J, March 2021 bull calf sired by TH 22R 16S Lambeau 17Y. Bred and owned by Wilson Stock Farm, Kensington.

Grand Champion Prospect Steer: LGM Chief 719T, a January steer sired by TH 122 71I Victor 719T, bred and owned by Jessilyn Miller, Lakeville.

Reserve Champion Prospect Steer: Creek 907 603 Rock 123J, an April steer sired by Creek 2504 Knockout 907G. Bred & owned by Creek Bottom Farm, Navarre.

Champion Junior Get of Sire – Merry Meadows Farm, Jewett, Ohio with a group sired by Lake Barbara 109 Quincy 16E ET.

Premier Breeder: Hill & Hollow Farms, The Beanblossom Family, Bradford.

Premier Exhibitor: Creek Bottom Farm, The Johnson Family, Navarre.