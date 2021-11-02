Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 225 | Labor and FFA

November 2, 2021

Chris Henney, President and CEO of the Ohio AgriBusiness Association joins us to discuss labor issues in the ag sector. We also have audio from National FFA Convention, first visiting with Jacob Zajkowski and Mackenzie Ott, Ohio FFA State Officers. Plus, hear from Caleb Durheim who won the individual and team awards for the Food Science and Technology contest. Lastly, we visit with Taylor Thomas of Wilmington College. All of that and more thanks to AgriGold!

