Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 226 | Input Price Rocket Ship

November 9, 2021 Featured Audio, Podcasts, Top Headlines 1 Comment

Barry Ward of Ohio State’s Farm Office joins the team to talk about the rising input prices, specifically regarding fertilizer. Plus, Dale sends back a report from AgriGold dealer Pond Seed Company and Matt visits with Jackie Murray, the longtime operator of the Steak Barn at the Ohio State Fair and other events.

