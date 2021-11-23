Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 228 | Slug Huntin’

http://www.ocj.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Web-Weather.mp3

November 23, 2021 — Remaining cold today, but not quite as cold as yesterday. Winds will start to move to the south this afternoon and that will set us up for a warmer Wednesday. Temps will actually be above normal tomorrow. We should see full sunshine today and start with full sun tomorrow, but clouds increase late tomorrow and tomorrow night… More from Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin