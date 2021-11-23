Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 228 | Slug Huntin’

Jim Hoorman of Hoorman Soil Health Services joins the podcast to talk about all things soil health including slugs and how to eradicate them. Plus, Dusty has an update with Steve Culman on Fertilizer price mitigation. Dale sends back updates from the National Assocaition of Farm Broadcasting Trade Talk from Nutrien and BASF. All of that and more thanks to AgriGold!
