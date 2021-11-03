RV FFA Attends Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference

Share Facebook

Four of our chapter members attended the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference on September 29, 2021. Gabby Cunningham, Zach Cunningham, Kari Carter, and Kenzae Eager along with many other FFA members gathered at the Ohio Statehouse and learned about the importance of agriculture advocacy, connected with state legislators and their staff and practiced lobbying agriculture issues.

When asked, Gabby stated “I liked how we all were united and it didn’t matter where you came from in Ohio, small chapter or big chapter it felt like we were one huge chapter representing Ohio FFA.” That is what FFA is and we are so glad Gabby and the other three members were able to experience it. Last year during COVID our other members weren’t able to experience what those four members did this year. It was held via ZOOM but they still did learn a lot. They broke off into different rooms on ZOOM and discussed different topics, and although they weren’t able to be in person at the Ohio Statehouse last year, the kids had a good learning experience. We are thankful for the district’s administration which allowed them to take part in this face to face event this year.