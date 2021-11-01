Soggy fields slow harvest

Share Facebook

Rain again delayed corn and soybean harvests in Ohio last week, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. The average temperature for the week was 51.8 degrees Fahrenheit, 2.0 degrees above normal for the State. The statewide average precipitation was 2.22 inches, 1.78 inches above normal. There were 2.0 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending October 31.

Very soggy conditions kept combines out of the fields most of last week. There was a very small window where crops could be harvested and some growers were able to get some corn and soybeans harvested. Corn and soybean harvest are both behind their respective 5-year averages. Ponding in some winter wheat fields caused drowned out spots. Wheat planting is far behind both last year and the 5-year averages. Some growers may not get intended wheat planted in time due to wet conditions. Low lying pasture conditions deteriorated.

For more from this week’s report, click here.