State FFA President Visits Zane Trace FFA

By Austin McNichols, ZT FFA Reporter

Zane Trace FFA and its members had the opportunity to meet and learn from Ohio FFA President Jake Zajkowski on Wednesday, October 20th. Jake taught classes throughout the day about leadership skills and building trust in relationships around them. Students participated in interactive activities with Jake during their agriculture classes and had lots of fun. Afterwards the ZT FFA officers presented Jake with a ZT FFA Sausage Breakfast T-shirt and Zane Trace FFA mug to thank him for his visit.