Sunrise Cooperative and Mercer Landmark Feed partnership

In July, Sunrise Cooperative and Mercer Landmark Feed announced they were coming together into a single operating company. The new company will be called Heartland Feed Services.

The Mercer Landmark and Sunrise Cooperative Feed teams have been jointly working to finalize this exciting opportunity on or before February 2022. All current Feed Division employees at Mercer Landmark and Sunrise Cooperative will be offered a position with Heartland Feed Services or with either Mercer Landmark or Sunrise Cooperative, the two cooperatives forming the partnership.

Managers from both companies have toured all facilities and have developed a plan that will enable Heartland Feed Services to offer increased value and services for our customers while maximizing operational efficiencies.

The Celina Feed Mill will become a single species facility focusing on supporting and growing Heartland Feed Services’ swine feed business. This includes transitioning all the production capabilities from the New Bremen plant to Celina. Likewise, beef and dairy feed production at the St. Henry location will transition to the St. Anthony location. The St. Henry and Minster locations will continue to operate as an elevator and support their existing bag pickup and delivery routes. Finally, direct ship loads out of Wilmington will continue to operate as they do today.