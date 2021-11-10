Weather roller coaster to continue

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Aaron Wilson, Ohio State University Extension

After the warmest October on record (1895-present), a flurry of frosty of mornings have officially brought the 2021 growing season to a close. Many areas have experienced low temperatures in the low to mid 20s, with the coldest temperature of 19 degrees F occurring near DeGraff in Logan County on Nov. 5. Precipitation has varied widely across the state, with the heaviest occurring across Ottawa County and south-central Ohio. Wet conditions there have continue to hamper harvest and manure activities. Outside of these areas, precipitation has been a bit below average. We have also seen our first reports of snowfall across northeast Ohio. For more climate information, check out the State Climate Office of Ohio.

Forecast

High pressure will remain anchored southeast of the region over the next couple of days. A weak cold front could bring a few widely scattered showers across the northwest counties. After another dry day on Wednesday, a much stronger cold front will approach the region on Thursday, bringing widespread rain showers and gusty winds. High temperatures will reach the 60s across Ohio for Tuesday through Thursday, 50s on Friday, then upper 30s to mid 40s over the upcoming weekend. There could be a few rain and/or snow showers across the north this weekend as well. The Weather Prediction Center is currently predicting 0.25 to 0.50 inch of precipitation over the next 7 days, with slightly greater amounts for the far northeast and southeast portions of the state.

The Climate Prediction Center’s 6–10-day outlook for the period of November 14-18, 2021 and the 16-Day Rainfall Outlook from NOAA/NWS/Ohio River Forecast Center indicate that temperatures are likely to be below average with near to below average precipitation. Climate averages for this period include a high temperature range of 52 to 57 degrees F, a low temperature range of 35-38 degrees F, and average rainfall of 0.60 to 0.80 inch.