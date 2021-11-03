West Holmes FFA hosts State Officer Visit

Share Facebook

On October 18th, the West Holmes FFA chapter had a visit from State Vice President at Large, Brayden Huffman. He talked to all the ag classes and did workshops with them. Brayden talked with the juniors and seniors about goal setting and the different steps in goal setting using the acronym S.M.A.R.T. He had them write down a goal they had for the next year and the different steps to get there and as well as obstacles that might get in the way of that goal. His workshop for the freshmen included an activity on communication that required the students to draw a picture by relaying information in groups. He also talked about communication barriers and how to overcome them. Thank you Brayden for visiting and working with us!