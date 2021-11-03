West Holmes FFA members take forestry exam

Share Facebook

On September 21st the West Holmes FFA had 6 members take the online forestry exam. Individually placing, Kalan Bowling 37th, Laina Croskey 60th, Maison Carter 127th, and Keith Hawkins and Lexy Starner were tied for 185th, out of 285 individuals. The participants had to answer a series of questions about forestry on a computer. Then on September 25th the chapter has one member go to Hocking College to compete in the hands on portion of the contest. The team placed 19th in the state. Individually placing, Quentin Vehrs was 76th out of 124 individuals. During the contest members had to diagnose forest disorders, make decisions about managing forests, identify trees and cruise them for timber, and complete a chainsaw safety and identification practicum.