West Holmes FFA Presented a 5th Grade Farm Tour

On October 7th, 27 members of the West Holmes FFA Presented the annual 5th Grade Farm Tour. The members that attended were the Officer Team, which consisted of Cora Crilow, Maren Drzazga, Alysa Pringle, Becca Schuch, Emily Sheely, Chloe Shumaker, Leah Reining, and Ally Ogi. The sophomores, juniors, and seniors that assisted were Dyllan Bender, Maison Carter, Laina Croskey, Ethan Feikert, Olivia Gerber, Garrett Houin, Sarah Irwin, John Maloney,Kadan McDougale, Derek Miller, Grant Miller, Taelor Patterson, Bree Pringle, Dakotah Ringwalt, Natalie Rohr, Wyatt Schlauch, Maria Steiner, Ashley Tate, and Sam Williams-Dixon. The tour was put on by the Holmes Soil and Water Conservation District. This year Velvet View Farms hosted the tour. The FFA helped set up and run the event. The schools in attendance were as follows;Killbuck, Lakeville, and Millersburg. When the 5th graders arrived, the Holmes Soil and Water Conservation District showed them a demonstration about rainfall and the importance of infiltration. FFA members Cora Crilow and Ally Ogi showed them how dangerous the PTO shaft of a tractor was.

The sophomores, juniors, seniors, and some officers served as group leaders for the 5th graders. They led them to stations such as Soils, Farm Safety, Forestry, Farming, Wildlife, and Water Quality. In Soils, they discussed how important soil is to agriculture, as well as why you don’t want to waste it. In Forestry, the experts told the kids how to look for certain aspects of trees to identify them and how to calculate a tree’s age. With the Farming Station, Brandi Schlauch informed the 5th graders what a cow eats and how the feed is made. Over at the milking parlor, Brandi Schlauch taught the kids the importance of milking cows and about the cooling and refrigeration station. While the kids were at Wildlife, the instructor went over with them the values of wildlife and why game wardens are in place. At Water Quality, the 4-H Extension Agent spoke about the importance of filtration, and about the scientific method. At Farm Safety FFA, officers Cora Crilow, Alysa Pringle, Emily Sheely, and Ally Ogi talked about safety around tractors, animals, and general farm safety.

After everyone went through all of the stations, they were fed a lunch of hotdogs, chips, yogurt, and milk. We would like to thank everyone who was involved in putting this on.