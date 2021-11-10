Zane Trace FFA Attends National FFA Convention

Share Facebook

Forty-five members of the Zane Trace FFA Chapter recently attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana October 27th – 29th. Their trip began with a day full of agriculture related tours. Students learned about agriculture marketing, seed genetics and logistics at Beck’s Hybrids and gained knowledge in agritourism and adapting to new business opportunities at Kelsay Farms and Tuttle Orchards. On Wednesday evening the group enjoyed a fun competition at Top Golf. On Thursday, the members arrived early at the convention in their official dress for a full day of business sessions and the career show. The students heard inspiring messages from keynote speakers and retiring National FFA Officers. They also enjoyed the opportunit to see their own chapter recognized on the National stage as a Three star chapter and a Model of Excellence Finalist as one of the top 10 chapters in the country. On their last day of the trip members stretched their comfort zones by taking on the challenges of a zipline course through the treetops of Eagle Creek State Park or the rock climbing walls at Climb Time Indy. Both experiences taught students how to conquer fears, encourage one another and work together in teams. The Zane Trace FFA would like to thank Pickaway Ross CTC for the opportunity to attend this year’s convention as well as the community sponsors that helped make the trip possible for so many students.