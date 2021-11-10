Zane Trace FFA Happy To Be Back at Pumpkin Show 2021

Share Facebook

The Zane Trace FFA Chapter was excited to return to the Thursday night parade of the Circleville Pumpkin Show with their float entry on Thursday, October 21st. Thirty-four FFA members joined in the fun of riding the float through the streets of Downtown Circleville, which were packed with spectators. Along the way announcers shared information about the chapter with the crowd and the event provided a great opportunity to promote our chapter and the upcoming Sausage Breakfast. Getting to enjoy the sights, smells and food of the Pumpkin Show before and after the parade was also a fun activity for the chapter. We are already looking forward to Pumpkin Show 2022!