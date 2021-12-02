2021 OCA Replacement Female Sale results

Share Facebook

By Garth Ruff, OCA Replacement Female Sale Manager

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) held their ninth annual Replacement Female Sale on Nov. 26 at the Muskingum Livestock Auction Company in Zanesville. A large crowd was on hand to bid on 80 high quality females in the sale. The sale represented an excellent opportunity for cow-calf producers to add quality females with documented breeding and health records to their herds.

Buyers evaluated 80 lots of bred heifers and bred cows at the auction. The sale included 56 lots of bred heifers that averaged $1,701, and 24 lots of bred cows that averaged $2,155. The 80 total lots grossed $152,875 for an overall average of $1,910. The females sold to buyers from Ohio and West Virginia. Col. Ron Kreis served as the auctioneer.

Sales prices for quality females were slightly higher year over year, as the 2021 sale represented a $66 per head price increase over the2020 sale. Demand was strong for quality females as 10 bred cows and 25 bred heifers sold for over $2,000.

Erv-N-Del Farms of Louisville consigned the top selling cow at $2,700. The Lot 22 commercial Angus cow sold to Clyde Compher of Scio. Erv-N-Del farms also sold Lot 20, a commercial Simmental-Angus crossbred cow for $2,600 to John Burd of St. Marys. Haley Farms of West Salem sold Lot 38, a registered Simmental cow to Zach Guthrie of Frazeysburg at $2,600.

For the second year running, Van Horn Farms of Malta consigned the top bred heifer at $3,400. The Lot 80 Registered 50% Simmental heifers sold to Kevin Scheiderer of Irwin. Two bred heifers sold at $3,000 each. Maplecrest Farms of Hillsboro sold the pair of registered Angus Lots 60 and 61 heifers to Barbara Guy of Mt. Quaker City. A pair of heifers also sold for $2,700. MM Farm of Fredonia, Pa. sold the Lot 67 registered Angus heifer to Robert Smeal of Jerusalem and Locust Lane Farms of Ashland sold a Registered Simmental heifer to George Lahna of Newcomerstown.

As in past years sale truly was an excellent opportunity for both buyers and sellers. Buyers were able to improve their herds by adding high quality females with known genetic and health backgrounds. Sellers were able to capitalize on steady prices for breeding cattle.

If you have any questions about the sale, contact Garth Ruff, OCA Replacement Female Sale Manager at (740) 651-7140, or by e-mail at ruff.72@osu.edu. More information can be obtained by contacting the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association at (614) 873-6736 or at their web site located at www.ohiocattle.org.