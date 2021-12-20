2022 Ohio fair schedule

*Harness racing
WEEK OF JUNE 12
Paulding County Fair (Paulding)* Pickaway County Fair (Circleville)*
WEEK OF JUNE 19
Harrison County Fair (Cadiz) Putnam County Fair (Ottawa)*
WEEK OF JULY 3
Marion County Fair (Marion)* Clinton County Fair (Wilmington)* Lawrence County Fair (Proctorville) Madison County Fair (London)
WEEK OF JULY 10
Adams County Fair (West Union) Logan County Fair (Bellefontaine)* Montgomery County Fair (Dayton)* Lucas County Fair (Maumee) Trumbull County Fair (Cortland)* Jackson County Fair (Wellston)*
WEEK OF JULY 17
Crawford County Fair (Bucyrus)* Fayette County Fair (Washington C.H.)* Perry County Fair (New Lexington) Warren County Fair (Lebanon)*
Carroll County Fair (Carrollton)* Franklin County Fair (Hilliard)*
Ottawa County Fair (Oak Harbor)* Clark County Fair (Springfield)
WEEK OF JULY 24
Butler County Fair (Hamilton) Clermont County Fair (Owensville) Knox County Fair (Mt. Vernon)* Shelby County Fair (Sidney)* Union County Fair (Marysville)* Vinton County Fair (McArthur) Seneca County Fair (Tiffin)*
Lake County Fair (Painesville)* Summit County Fair (Tallmadge)* Ohio State Fair (Columbus)*
Pike County Fair (Piketon)*
Preble County Fair (Eaton)*
WEEK OF JULY 31
Auglaize County Fair (Wapakoneta)* Greene County Fair (Xenia)*
Gallia County Fair (Gallipolis) Columbiana County Fair (Lisbon)* Medina County Fair (Medina)
Wood County Fair (Bowling Green)* Champaign County Fair (Urbana)* Athens County Fair (Athens)*
Ross County Fair (Chillicothe)*
WEEK OF AUGUST 7
Hartford Independent Fair (Licking Co.)* Richland County Fair*
Holmes County Fair (Millersburg)
Scioto County Fair ( Lucasville)
WEEK OF AUGUST 14
Muskingum County Fair (Zanesville)* Jefferson County Fair (Smithfield) Meigs County Fair (Pomeroy)* Huron County Fair (Norwalk)
Allen County Fair (Lima)*
Darke County Fair (Greenville)* Defiance County Fair (Hicksville)*
WEEK OF AUGUST 21
Lorain County Fair (Wellington)* Sandusky County Fair (Fremont) Monroe County Fair (Woodsfield)* Portage County Fair (Randolph)
WEEK OF AUGUST 28
Noble County Fair (Caldwell)*
Morrow County Fair (Mt. Gilead)*
Stark County Fair (Canton)*
Van Wert County Fair (Van Wert)* Hancock County Fair (Findlay)* Mahoning County Fair (Canfield)* Richwood Independent Fair (Union Co.)* Geauga County Fair (Burton)*
Fulton County Fair (Wauseon)* Washington County Fair (Marietta)*
WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 4
Highland County Fair (Hillsboro) Belmont County Fair (St. Clairsville) Morgan County Fair (McConnelsville)* Hardin County Fair (Kenton)*
Albany Independent Fair (Athens Co.) Wayne County Fair (Wooster)* Williams County Fair (Montpelier)*
WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 11
Hocking County Fair (Logan)
Wyandot County Fair (Upper Sandusky)* Guernsey County Fair (Old Washington)* Bellville Independent Fair (Richland Co.) Delaware County Fair (Delaware)*
WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 18
Ashland County Fair (Ashland)* Tuscarawas County Fair (Dover)*
Barlow Independent Fair (Washington Co.)
WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 25
Brown County Fair (Georgetown) Coshocton County Fair (Coshocton)*
WEEK OF OCTOBER 2
Loudonville Independent Fair (Ashland Co.)
WEEK OF OCTOBER 9
Fairfield County Fair (Lancaster)*