AGCO agrees to acquire Appareo Systems

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

AGCO, a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced an agreement to acquire Appareo Systems, LLC, a leader in software engineering, hardware development and electronic manufacturing. The acquisition is expected to close in January 2022.

Appareo, based in Fargo, North Dakota, specializes in the research, development, design, and manufacture of tangible technology that utilizes A.I., mechatronics, and innovative electronics designed to deliver exceptional customer value. The solutions Appareo has delivered are focused on communication, monitoring, sensing, tracking and controlling devices and systems used in the agricultural and aviation industries as well as other off-road businesses.

“Appareo has developed a world-class organization with exceptional capabilities to solve highly complex customer problems in emerging technology areas,” said Eric Hansotia, AGCO’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We see Appareo as a great addition to support delivering high quality, smart solutions to our farmers to maximize both their user experience and profitability. The addition of Appareo enhances our portfolio and talent as we execute our strategy to provide advanced technology solutions to farmers around the world.”

AGCO intends to retain the Appareo team and maintain its operations in Fargo, North Dakota and Paris, France.