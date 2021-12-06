AgCredit awards $125,000 in grants to 14 local organizations

Share Facebook

AgCredit, one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers, rural homeowners and agribusiness, announced that it is awarding a total of $125,000 in Mission Fund grants to 14 community organizations in support of their efforts to improve the quality of life in communities primarily within the cooperative’s 18-county service territory.

Now in its fourth year, the Mission Fund supports AgCredit’s commitment to investing in the future of agriculture and positively impacting the quality of life in rural Ohio. Recipients were selected based on their proposals to meet criteria in one or more of four key areas: Education, environment, technology and quality of rural life.

Following are AgCredit’s 2021 Mission Fund grant recipients and their projects:

Portage Fire District Firefighters Association, $5,000, Ottawa County

Buy grain-bin entrapment rescue equipment and provide crew training.

Pemberville-Freedom Fire Department, $15,000, Wood County

Replace the department’s outdated brush truck to meet current National Fire Protection Association standards.

Franciscan Earth Literacy Center, $14,911, Seneca County

Buy a new greenhouse for the center’s Seeds of Hope program, which teaches disabled students about gardening, composting and nutrition.

Henry County Ag Improvement Association, $15,000, Henry County

Build a multipurpose facility on the fairgrounds to host livestock shows and other events.

4-H Camp Ohio, $7,954, Licking County

Repair damage sustained during a major flood to pavers along the organization’s walk bridge.

Huron County 4-H Camp Conger, $1,029, Huron County

Replace a split-rail fence separating a large common area from the camp’s driveway.

Erie County Agricultural Society, $11,806, Erie County

Replace metal halide lights with energy-efficient LED fixtures in the fairground’s main and horse arena areas.

Jenera Volunteer Fire Department Association, $10,000, Hancock County

Purchase and customize a utility terrain vehicle to be used during firefighting, medical, rescue and hazardous materials response operations.

Scipio Republic Fire Department, $4,300, Seneca County

Buy two foam-dispersion systems used to fight fires resulting from accidents involving hybrid and electric vehicles.

Ottawa County Agricultural Society, $10,000, Ottawa County

Add a prep kitchen and restrooms to a multipurpose barn at the fairgrounds used by 4-H Junior Leadership.

Morrow County Junior Fair Board, $5,000, Morrow County

Update a training room by adding a smart TV, tablets and electronic readers to meet Ohio Department of Agriculture technology guidelines.

South East Ambulance District, $5,000, Wood County

Buy CPR and defibrillator equipment and training materials for staff education.

Lucas County Junior Fair Livestock, $10,000, Lucas County

Buy updated pens and fans for the livestock barn.

Senior Horse Council of Hancock County, $10,000, Hancock County

Build new stalls for the 4-H horse barn at the fairgrounds.

“We had a record number of applicants this year and were able to fund 40% of the applications that were submitted,” said AgCredit President and CEO Brian Ricker. “Agriculture is a thriving and dynamic economic engine in northern Ohio, and AgCredit is delighted to assist these worthy organizations as they work to make our communities better, safer and environmentally healthier places to live and work.”

Organizations may apply for Mission Fund grants of up to $15,000 per year. The 2022 application process will begin in March, and funds will be distributed by Dec. 31. For more information about the lending cooperative or its Mission Fund, visit AgCredit.net.