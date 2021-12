http://www.ocj.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Web-Weather.mp3

December 3, 2021 — Sunday starts with sunshine, but clouds increase quickly in the afternoon. A cold front passes in the evening and overnight, triggering rain over all of Ohio. we look for rain totals of .25″-1.25″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio… More from Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin