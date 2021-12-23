Bane-Welker hosted community toy drive

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bane-Welker Equipment recently held a Toys for Tots drive and collected over 1,800 toys to donate the communities they serve.

It was a shared labor of love — both employees and customers got into the spirit.

“This was such a rewarding project for our employees and our customers,” said Jason Bane, president of Bane-Welker Equipment. “We had customers and employees who used their Red Zone Rewards points to buy more toys for the children.”

This type of project aligns well with the Bane-Welker mission of making a positive impact on the communities they serve.

This year, the Toys for Tots project was initiated by two Bane-Welker employees, Nettie Grubb and Justin Butler, a former Marine, who benefitted from the program himself as a child.

“My passion for helping grew from when I was a child and once received toys from this same program,” Butler said. “It meant a lot to me then, and I wanted to help make a difference in children’s lives now. I feel very proud to be a part of a company who makes time for such important community efforts.”

The toys are distributed throughout the local communities. Bane-Welker in Remington collected the most, with 550. Local FFA chapters helped with the effort. As a complex, Bane-Welker collected 1,807 toys.

For more information about the Toys for Tots program, visit https://www.toysfortots.org/about_toys_for_tots/how_toys_for_tots_works/Default.aspx.