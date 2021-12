http://www.ocj.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Web-Weather.mp3

December 15, 2021 — We can see near record highs over a large part of the state and wont rule out that a few records could fall. However, that is less likely due to the fact that we will also be dominated by clouds today, and those clouds could trigger a few minor showers… More from Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin