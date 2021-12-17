Owen Ray Feichtner

Benefit auction opportunities

December 17, 2021 Buckeye People, Top Headlines Leave a comment

The certainly has been much to celebrate for many, but 2021 also has had its share of heartbreak and tough times. There are a couple of upcoming opportunities to help out some folks in need before the year’s end. 

Breeder’s World is holding a benefit auction for the Feichtner Memorial Charitable Fund in memory of Owen Feichtner of Willard who passed away this fall at the age of 16. Funds are being raised for a hog building at the Huron County Fair in a fund started in memory of Owen’s grandfather.

In addition, there is an online benefit auction for the Jennings family from Windy Ridge Acres in Felicity. They have had a number of health challenges in recent weeks and the proceeds will go toward their medical expenses. 

Check Also

Funding and phosphorus reduction

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader: a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved