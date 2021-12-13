Benjamin Logan FFA hosts an Ohio Leadership Night and Thanksgiving Meal

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Benjamin Logan FFA recently hosted an Ohio Leadership Night and Thanksgiving Meal for seven local FFA chapters. The admission fee to the event was a large print puzzle book or coloring book. The FFA was fortunate to work with Missy Kinney and her friends to help with the Adopt A Grandparents program at Logan Acres. Mrs. Kinney received sponsorships and will be able to present each of the 92 Residents of Logan Acres a gift the week of Christmas (including lotion, gripping socks, puzzle books from the FFA and cards signed by FFA members with sponsors’ names). Mrs. Kinney had this to say about the program, ” I cannot wait to deliver their gifts and bring holiday Cheer and smiles to their faces!!”