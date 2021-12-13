Benjamin Logan FFA members earn degrees

Share Facebook

Benjamin Logan FFA members have the chance to earn four degrees throughout their FFA career, including the Greenhand FFA Degree, Chapter FFA Degree, State FFA Degree, and American FFA Degree. Each of these degrees have different requirements. The Greenhand FFA Degree given to first-year high school students who have demonstrated that they have a thorough understanding of the history and purpose of FFA and have an SAE plan. The requirements to applying for this degree are:

Enroll in an agricultural education program and have satisfactory plans for a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE).

Learn and explain the FFA Creed, FFA Mission and Motto, and FFA salute.

Describe and explain the meaning of the FFA emblem and FFA colors.

Demonstrate an understanding of the FFA Code of Ethics and the proper use of the FFA jacket.

Demonstrate an understanding of the history of the organization, the chapter constitution and bylaws and the chapter Program of Activities.

Own or have access to the Official FFA Manual and the Official FFA Student Handbook.

Fifty Three, Benjamin Logan FFA members received their Greenhand degree on December 9th. Additionally, 10 members were awarded their FFA Jackets through a Blue Jackets program sponsored by Jay and Kyle Ackley.