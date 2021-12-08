Benjamin Logan FFA members participated in the food science and technology career development event

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Benjamin Logan FFA members Micah Ackley, Paityn Anspach, Kelsey Chambers, and Addison Huffman recently participated in the food science and technology career development event hosted at Ridgemont High School. To stimulate learning activities in food science and technology related to the food industry and to assist students in developing a good working knowledge of sound principles used in a team decision-making process. FFA member Addison Huffman said “Food science was a great opportunity while we got to travel to another school and be in a type of competition.”