Benjamin Logan FFA members participated in the job interview event

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Benjamin Logan FFA members Owen O’Brien, Justin Elliot, Emily Musser, Libby Siefring, and Maria Henderson recently participated in the job interview career development event hosted at Ridgemont High School and Urbana High School. The Ohio Job Interview CDE is designed for FFA members to practice and demonstrate the skills needed in seeking employment in all areas of agriculture. Each part of this event simulates real world experiences that students will have when seeking employment in the future. FFA member Owen O’Brien said that “This CDE has taught me a lot the past three years on how to be a better communicator.”