Hydrothermal carbonization – Upgrading organic waste to char

By Ashish Manandhar (Research Scientist), Ajay Shah (Associate Professor)

What is hydrothermal carbonization?

Hydrothermal carbonization (HTC) is a thermochemical conversion process for upgrading organic waste to hydrochar, which can be used as a solid fuel, absorbent or soil amendment. The process takes place in a closed reactor at temperatures between 350 and 480 degrees F and residence times between 0.5 and 8 hours. The advantage of the HTC process is it treats wet waste without pre-drying, and thus, can be used for a wide variety of feedstocks that have limited uses, such as industrial and animal waste, agricultural residues, and aquatic biomass. The high HTC temperatures and pressures play a vital role in lowering the hydrogen to carbon (H/C) and oxygen to carbon (O/C) ratios in biomass to produce the carbon-rich hydrochar, the primary product of HTC. In addition to hydrochar, gases (primarily CO 2 ) and process liquid are also produced.

What affects hydrochar yield?

Hydrochar yield, defined as the ratio of the dry weight of hydrochar to feedstock, depends on the type of feedstock, the ratio of feedstock to water, and the process temperature and residence time. In general, hydrochar yield can vary between 25% and 76%. Higher temperatures and longer residence times increase decomposition of the feedstock’s cellulose and hemicellulose fractions, resulting in lower hydrochar yields. However, despite lower yields, higher temperatures and longer residence times produce hydrochars that have higher carbon contents with a higher heating value.

What are the benefits of HTC and hydrochar?

Improved handling and shelf life: Compared to the raw feedstock, hydrochar has a lower water content, which decreases transportation costs, and is more hydrophobic, which impedes wettability and rot during storage.

Reduces energy needs: HTC can utilize feedstocks with varying water contents, thus pre-drying is not required. Eliminating the pre-drying step saves energy and costs, which is a major benefit compared to other thermochemical conversion methods (e.g., pyrolysis).

Improved dewatering efficiency: HTC enhances the dewatering efficiency of raw feedstocks as it helps release the bound water, and thus, is highly beneficial for waste management.

Lower environmental impacts: HTC recovers more energy and reduces emission of pollutants and odors, compared to other biomass waste management practices such as incineration, landfilling, and composting.

How is hydrochar used?

Activated carbon adsorbent: Waste biomass derived hydrochar, when activated via chemical and thermal means, has potential to be used as an adsorbent for remediation of nutrients (e.g., phosphates from run-off water), dyes, heavy metals, and pharmaceutical waste.

Soil amendment: The use of hydrochar has potential to improve soil quality by enhancing water and nutrient retention, reducing nutrient loss, and improving plant growth.

Bioenergy feedstock: Depending on the feedstock, the calorific value of hydrochar (6,450 to 12,900 BTUs per pound) is higher than typical raw feedstocks (5,550 to 8,200 BTUs per pound) but is lower than bituminous coal (12,900 to 15,000 BTUs per pound). Thus, hydrochar has potential to be used as solid fuel. In addition, hydrochar can be utilized as feedstock for synthesis of liquid fuels (bio-oil, blend-stock fuel) and gaseous fuels (syngas).

Carbon sequestration: Hydrochar is rich in carbon and has the ability to adsorb CO 2 , making it an effective material for carbon sequestration.

What is the current state of HTC technology?

Laboratory-scale studies have shown that hydrochar has potential to be used for different applications; however, to date, there are only a few commercial-scale HTC systems, primarily in Europe. Based on the limited available literature, the costs of hydrochar produced from different feedstocks, such as a coal-miscanthus blend, compost, and grape marc vary between $106 and $170 per ton. The key factors affecting the cost of hydrochar production are the size of the production plant, feedstock properties, and hydrochar yield. More extensive studies on combinations of different feedstocks, large scale reactors, and efficient hydrochar production methods could help optimize the process and reduce costs, accelerating commercial implementation. HTC is a promising technology for managing waste. produce biofuel and bioproducts.

Ashish Manandhar is a Research Scientist in the Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering of The Ohio State University. Ajay Shah is an Associate Professor in the Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering of The Ohio State University. Dr. Shah can be reached at shah.971@osu.edu and (330) 263-3858. This column is provided by the OSU Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering, OSU Extension, Ohio Agricultural Research & Development Center, and the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.